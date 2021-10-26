Latest News Editor's Choice


Man assaults wife after coming from beer drink

by Lloyd Rabaya
2 hrs ago | Views
A 39-YEAR-OLD Bindura man appeared before Bindura Magistrate Joyline Madhege for assaulting his wife after she had asked why he came back home late. 


Prosecuting, Edward Katsvairo alleged that last Saturday at around 2200hrs, Richard Amel came from a beer drink and found his wife Tatenda Nhavara (22) asleep. 

She asked him why he came back home late since the kids had not yet eaten anything and there was an electric fault. 

Out of rage, Amel started shouting at his wife and chasing her away from home. 

Nhavara complied and went out proceeding to her mother's place in Maganyani. 

When she was just a few meters from the house, in the road, Amel followed her and  started assaulting her using open hands all over the body and she sustained a swollen left eye and a painful hand. 

He further  went inside the house and came with a bucket full of water and poured it on her. 

Amel left the house with their kid and he was caught by neighbors who later escorted Nhavara to the police. 

The case will be back in court on 16 November for judgment. 

Source - Byo24News

