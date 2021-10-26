Latest News Editor's Choice


Sibangilizwe Nkomo elected new Zapu President

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago
THE son of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, Sibangilizwe was Saturday elected new Zapu new president during a drama-filled elective congress held in Bulawayo.

Nkomo polled 793 votes to land the top post which became vacant following the death of the party's president Dumiso Dabengwa in 2019.

Isaac Mabuka had been the acting president since the death of Dabengwa.

Other contestants for the presidential seat were former party secretary-general Strike Mkandla who polled 22 votes, while Midlands-based Bernard Magugu managed to get 52 votes.

During the congress, six disgruntled members, including one presidential aspirant filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court against Nkomo and the party to stop the congress.

However, the applicants who later withdrew the court challenge were accusing Nkomo and Zapu of violating the party's constitution.

A total number of 898 ballot papers were issued during the congress.

Derek Katsenga from Mashonaland East was elected vice president, beating Isabel Murambiwa and ZIPRA Veterans spokesperson Buster Magwizi.

The party's former treasurer-general Mark Mbayiwa was elected national chairperson while South Africa-based Future Msebele is the party's new treasurer-general.

Speaking after his win, Nkomo urged party members to remain united and promised to restore the party back to its former glory.

The congress was postponed several times due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Source - NewZimbabwe

