Kombi driver bashes female cop

by Lloyd Rabaya

A 21-YEAR-OLD Kombi driver in Bindura allegedly resisted arrest, and assaulted a female police officer after he was under arrested for illegally operating transport business in Bindura during the lockdown.

The matter came to light today when Omega Makwakwa appeared before Bindura Magistrate Joyline Madhege facing charges of assault or resisting a peace officer.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo alleged that on June 17 at around 1300hrs at TM Supermarket, the complainant Catherine Mafarachisi was on deployment enforcing COVID-19 measures together with four other Constables.Makwakwa was driving a Toyota Hiace looking for passengers going to Mt. Darwin when Mafarachisi boarded the commuter omnibus and told him that he was under arrest.Mafarachisi instructed the accused to drive the 'kombi' to Bindura Central Police station but he drove to Stardic filling station.Afterwards he drove towards Bindura Showground where he parked along a street called Hay.He threatened Mafarachisi to disembark from the vehicle but she stood her ground until he went to the back where she was sitting.Makwakwa grabbed the police officer by the collar, pulled her outside and she fell down.He took the opportunity and assaulted the officer with fists severally prior to picking a stone and threatened her.Makwakwa ran away after noticing that other officers where coming to the rescue of their colleague.He will be back in court on November 16 for judgment.Public transport was banned during the lockdown period so as to curb the spread of COVID-19, and everyone who wanted to operate was obliged to register with franchise company, Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO).