Two more drowning cases in Mashonaland Central

by Lloyd Rabaya
2 hrs ago | Views
Two more drowning cases occurred in Mashonaland Central over the weekend after the drowning of eight prophets in Rushinga. 


On the first incident, 17-YEAR-OLD Chiwaridzo boy slipped and drowned at Arcadia Dam in Bindura while celebrating his aunt's birthday on Saturday. 

Mashonaland Central Police Acting Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed to bulawayo24.com the very unfortunate incident that claimed the life of Leo Kaziya. 
"Four other people who were with Leo failed to rescue him.

"Then on Sunday, a 21-YEAR-OLD Tinashe Zisengwe who was swimming along Nyaguwe River in the company of his brother Courage Chimedza went to the middle of the river where he suddenly drowned," he said.

The brother alerted passersby who then searched and retrieved the body.

Dhliwayo reiterated on the need for people to be extremely cautious when near water bodies. 

Source - Lloyd Rabaya

