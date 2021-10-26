Government remembers drowned ecstatic prophets

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The government has pledged assistance to the eight prophets who drowned in the Mazowe river on Saturday during a baptism ceremony.The government is providing a coffin, blanket, transport and food for each of the bereaved family, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.The prophets were members of the "Vadzidzi vaJeso apostolic sect, the group consisted of 10 prophets and only 2 survived.