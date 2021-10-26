School Children to be vaccinated

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

Government has directed that school children above 16 should start getting vaccinated with immediate effect.

Addressing the media, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said secondary schools and tertiary education institutions should start to administer the covid vaccines to deserving school children.All provinces, secondary schools, colleges, universities and vaccination centres are advised to commence the vaccination campaign of the 16-17 year old age group with immediate effect', said the Minister.She added that only Chinese Sinovac will be given to children."Based on the available scientific data in line with Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe guidance, the specialist paediatricians have recommended the vaccination of the 16-17 years age group with the Sinovac vaccine."For the avoidance of doubt, the only vaccine type eligible for the 16-17 year old age group is the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine."Meanwhile, government is determined to achieve herd immunity by end of December 2021, Minister Mutsvangwa said."The Government of Zimbabwe, through @MoHCCZim is determined that Zimbabwe achieves herd immunity by end of December 2021".