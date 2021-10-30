Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa legitimacy case moves gear up

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF have been served with court papers in a case where a member of the party's youth league is challenging the constitutionality of his ascendancy to power following the 2017 coup.

Sybeth Musengezi filed papers at the High Court in October seeking an order declaring as illegal the November 19, 2017 Zanu-PF central committee meeting that removed the late Robert Mugabe as party leader.

After the meeting, Mugabe was forced to resign as the party leader and President and replaced by Mnangagwa.

In his court challenge, Musengezi argues that Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power after the "kangaroo" special committee meeting violated the Zanu-PF constitution, hence it was illegitimate.

Musengezi cited Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa, secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and ex-finance secretary Ignatius Chombo as first to fifth respondents, respectively.

"Copy of court application for a declarator in terms of section 14 of the High Court Act for the second respondent served on the responsible person Mr Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice minister) at 0955 hours," reads in part a signed note from the court sheriff after the delivery of the papers to Mnangagwa on Monday.

Musengezi, who is represented by his lawyer Nqobani Sithole, wants the High Court to declare the central committee meeting that confirmed Mnangagwa president "unlawful and null and void".

He argued that Mugabe was not incapacitated to preside over a lawfully convened session of the central committee in terms of Article 7 section 38 of the party's constitution.

Musengezi's court challenge is seen as part of a wider power struggle between Mnangagwa and a faction loyal to his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

Source - Newsday ZImbabwe

Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono's trial postponed

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa deploys riot police as civil unrest fears grow

4 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Zimbabwe moves to prosecute sanctions advocates

4 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mnangagwa addresses empty chairs at COP26

4 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Fight for Esidakeni Farm rages on

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Strive Masiyiwa summoned by Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mnangagwa's son partners Chinese in mining project

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Concern over Zec, Health ministry discord

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Nkayi villagers to name, shame violence perpetrators

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Binga villagers identify own relocation site

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Govt commits to improving business environment

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe rated average on access to e-learning

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's doctors fail to submit medical records again

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Icaz CEO quits

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zesa improves power generation capacity

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab to be complete in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mental patient' torches vehicles at carpark

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Joana Mamombe faces fresh criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chiwenga extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth rejoining process underway

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean banker in failed West Ham bid

4 hrs ago | 1543 Views

NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sanctions, climate change double blow for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Darlington Dodo fired

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Courts clear three Zinara bosses

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

SA petrol to hit new record under Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

RBZ officials' trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

UN findings on adverse effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe welcome, says Manzou

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Normalcy returns at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Robbers target haulage truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zapu never join Polad

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Official Zimdollar rate weakens by 1,9 % on the RBZ auction

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF councilors block MDC MP's request to build school

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

15 hrs ago | 2014 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 257 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

15 hrs ago | 219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days