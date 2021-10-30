Chamisa's supporter kills Mnangagwa's supporter

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A heated debate between an MDC Alliance supporter and ZANU PF supporter ended fatally on Sunday.

Zulu Kondwani (50) (MDC A) allegedly murdered Irvine Mufaratidze (35) (ZANU PF) in a political dispute.Police confirmed the incident through their Twitter handle."1/2 The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occured in Glendale,where Irvine Mafuratidze (35) was murdered by suspect Zulu Kondwani (50) after some political arguments on who will rule the country,on 31/10/21 at about 1400 hrs," reads the Tweet."2/2 The suspect was seen dropping the victim from his Honda Civic vehicle reg AEH 5099 at Fox farm at around 2000hrs and the victim appeared to be unwell prompting the community to apprehend the suspect and launch a police report."Recently, former MDC-A official Shewu Meda was hospitalized after being brutalized by MDC-A supporters for dumping their party and joining ZANU-PF where he was rewarded with the most senior post in Chiweshe ward 8 as chairman of the district.