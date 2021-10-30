Sex worker kills client over cell phone dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

MVURWI based commercial sex worker Grace Tirinda (32) is assisting police with investigations after she allegedly killed her client in a cellphone dispute.Tirinda who was holding the now deceased Kondani Simwaka's cell phone refused to surrender the mobile phone when he went to her house to collect the phone.The suspect became violent after Simwaka claimed his cell phone and she picked a half brick and struck him once on the left ear and he became unconscious due to excessive bleeding.Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that Tirinda struck Simwaka once on the left ear and he became unconscious, he was picked by a passerby who rushed him to Mvurwi hospital before filing a police report.It is further alleged that the victim was referred to Parirenyatwa where he died along the way.