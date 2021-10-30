VID Mushikashika war in Bindura

News / National

by Lloyd Rabaya

Nine people were allegedly injured today when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident after a high-speed chase by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) along the Bindura-Shamva highway.Witnesses who spoke to Bulawayo24.com alleged that they helped to retrieve the trapped victims from the Toyota Wish which had veered off the road and overturned."When the driver looked out for VID that is when he lost control since the car was speeding, and veered off the road and overturned but the VID car did not stop.So we started retrieving the people who had been trapped inside," said Rangarirai Chimwanda.It is alleged that VID had been on an operation today because the mushikashika drivers had refused to pay them the daily bribes.Because of the inefficiency of the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO), the public is forced to board the mushikashika so that they can meet their appointments."Today we said we don't have money for bribes that is why they started tormenting us.Their ZUPCO buses are not efficient that is why people choose to use 'go faster' because they (public) need to go to work.VID should stop chasing vehicles because it causes incidents like these, rather they should write the vehicle registration number and track the vehicle down and then apprehend the owners," said Samuel Gatwi a mushikashika driver.James Muriva said, "The ambulances are not efficient again because accident victims need urgent attention.People were bleeding and were carried by individual cars because the ambulance only arrived after a long time."Contacted for comment, Mashonaland Central Chief Vehicle Inspector Mr. Katena said, "I have not yet received such a report in my office."This comes at a time when government gazetted RTGS$2 000 for everyone who boards the mushikashika.