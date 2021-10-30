Sex starved cop bashes colleague at the barrack

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Kwekwe

There was drama at Zhombe police station where a sex starved cop allegedly bashed his collegue when he was caught having sex with a commercial sex worker in their police barrack.

According to state papers on June 23 Brian Homela allegedly assaulted Bernard Gome after he caught the two being intimate in his blankets.When Gome saw the two in his blankets in anger he pulled his blankets leaving the two uncovered and stuck together.Homela despite being married and resident in the police camp stood up with a condom still stuck on his manhood and confronted the complainant.The unidentified sex worker bolted out of the barrack in nudity and fled in the dark.Homela later returned to the barrack armed with a knobkerrie , and assaulted the complainant several times on the knee.Gome was referred to Kwekwe general hospital for treatment.The matter is expected to be heard at the Kwekwe magistrates courts.Feed back WhatsApp +27610282354Twitter @simbasithosimbasitho@bulawayo24.com