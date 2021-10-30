Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex starved cop bashes colleague at the barrack

by Simbarashe Sithole in Kwekwe
4 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Zhombe police station where a sex starved cop allegedly  bashed his collegue when he was caught having sex with a commercial sex worker in their police barrack.

According  to state papers on June 23 Brian Homela allegedly assaulted Bernard Gome after he caught the two being intimate in his blankets.

When Gome saw the two in his blankets in anger  he pulled his blankets leaving the two uncovered and stuck together.Homela despite being married and resident in the police camp stood up with a condom still stuck on his manhood and confronted the complainant.

The unidentified  sex worker bolted out  of the barrack in nudity and fled in the dark.

Homela later returned to the barrack armed with  a knobkerrie , and  assaulted the complainant several times on the knee.

Gome was referred to Kwekwe general hospital for treatment.

The matter is expected to be heard at the Kwekwe magistrates  courts.

Feed back  WhatsApp +27610282354
Twitter @simbasitho 
simbasitho@bulawayo24.com
Source - Byo24News

