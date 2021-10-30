PHOTO: Sick General Chiwenga's picture shocks the internet

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Marry Mubaiwa, estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has posted on Twitter a picture of the all powerful Vice President admitted at a South African hospital in 2019 in a bid to deny the charges that she wanted to kill him.Said Mubaiwa: Which cables were removed from this guy? That is when he was in South Africa in 2019 Make your own analysis, the truth must come out.Prosecutors say Marry Mubaiwa, who denies all charges, tried to unplug Chiwenga's life support tubes in a South African hospital in June last year. She was initially arrested on Dec. 14 on separate charges including fraud and money laundering.