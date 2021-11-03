Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthulisi Hanana takes over a interim ZAPU spokesperson

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
OPPOSITION party ZAPU has appointed its secretary general Mthulisi Hanana as interim national spokesperson until its new leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo makes substantive appointments.

Nkomo, son to the late Zimbabwe's Vice President, Joshua Nkomo was elected as ZAPU president in an elective congress held in Bulawayo last week.

ZAPU confirmed the development on its Twitter page.

"Please be advised that our ZAPU Secretary General, Mr Mthulisi Hanana has been appointed Acting National Spokesperson till President Nkomo makes substantive appointments of all National Portfolios," the party said.

Nkomo also took to Twitter and vowed to give the youth and women equal chances in his yet to be announced team.

"We will build a strong team of competent leaders. We will push for women and youth as we fill National Portfolios," said Nkomo.

The newly elected president replaces the late ZAPU leader, Dumiso Dabengwa who passed away in 2019.

He garnered 793 votes, way ahead of contenders Bernard Magugu who claimed 52 votes and Strike Mnkandla who managed just 22 votes.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days