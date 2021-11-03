Pastor bashes congregant

News / National

by Staff reporter

A KARIBA-based pastor has been fined $20 000 for assaulting one of his congregants for failing to clean the church's toilet.Tonderai Muridzi (32) was on Tuesday dragged before Kariba magistrate Tendai Banda court facing assault charges and was sentenced for $20 000 fine.The cleric at Heartfelt International Ministries in the resort town beat up Ngonidzashe Makovere (17), a Form 5 student and follower at the church.The state case, led by Karen Musiiwa was that on September 7, 2021, a passer-by asked for permission to use the toilet to which the complainant agreed.The passer-by reportedly spilled some water on the toilet floor and left without mopping it up.Muridzi noticed the mess before instructing the boy to clean as he was the one who had allowed the visitor to use the bathroom.Makovere complied but as he cleaned the floor an unsatisfied Muridzi confronted him alleging he was not being diligent in the task.The man-of-the-cloth started shouting at the boy and started bashing him with open hands and fists.Complainant sustained injuries because of the attack.The matter was reported at Kariba police post leading to Muridzi's arrest.