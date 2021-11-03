Latest News Editor's Choice


Prison officers urged to shun corruption

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Prison officers must shun all forms of corruption and exhibit high levels of discipline and integrity in the organisation, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu has said.

Corruption is a threat to governance and it undermines the legitimacy of Government and democratic values, and it weakens the state as it undermines its credibility and damages people's trust in state institutions.

"Please shun corruption in whatever form it appears," said Comm-Gen Chihobvu while speaking at the graduation ceremony of prison officers attending the management and leadership development course in Chikurubi.

 "It does not only tarnish individuals' social standings, but also negates the country's socio-economic growth and development. Corruption has become cancerous and has grown to be the greatest ill among society."

Comm-Gen Chihobvu noted that Government has taken a swift stance on dealing with corruption courtesy of President Mnangagwa's continuous call for saying no to corruption and zero tolerance to the vice.

He urged the officers to remain disciplined, exemplary and be the dependable tools to fight corruption.

Government has said plans are under way to introduce anti-corruption curricula from ECD to tertiary education as the nation steps up its fight against corruption.

Speaking during a virtual commemoration of the 5th African Anti-Corruption Day recently, President Mnangagwa said his administration will not shy away from taking corruption by the horns as the scourge has debilitating effects of retarding economic growth and development.

Zimbabwe has taken concrete steps to tackle corruption by strengthening institutions such as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Many people, including some Government ministers, have been arrested and prosecuted for corruption since the coming in of the Second Republic.

 Some of the culprits are already serving jail terms after being convicted

Zimbabwe will be setting up integrity committees at public institutions as an effective tool to prevent corruption and promote good governance at institutional level.

It is estimated that Zimbabwe loses about US$1,8 billion a year due to corruption and other illegal financial activities

ZACC also came up with an Anti-Corruption Strategy which was launched by President Mnangagwa in July this year.

Source - The Herald

