Mnangagwa to approach Twitter over Tsenengamu

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE State wants to engage Twitter as part of investigations against former Zanu-PF Youth League commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, that he allegedly posted a tweet inciting people to participate in an unsanctioned demonstration in March last year.Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, said yesterday there was need to clarify certain issues on the cyber forensic report from the police before his trial opened.He was responding to Tsenengamu's application for refusal for further remand.Tsenengamu is arguing that he has been attending court for a long period without being furnished with a trial date.Through his lawyer, Mr Garikayi Mhishi, he told the court that the State was failing to complete investigations in time and applied that he be removed from remand pending completion of the investigations.Mr Stanford Mambanje is expected to make a ruling tomorrow.It is the State's case that on March 1 last year, Tsenengamu posted a video and audio messages on social media, inciting people across the country to participate in the flopped July 31 illegal demonstration.He is alleged to have said: "From 31 July and beyond, you must know that people will die as never previously witnessed in this country. Masses will be beaten heavily; thievery and corruption will increase to unprecedented levels."Boys and girls who are in the diaspora with parents in the country, encourage your parents to attend the protests in their numbers and fight for themselves, fight for you and fight for the country as you are being oppressed in the diaspora where you are based so that you will be able to come to them."The State also alleges that Tsenengamu incited the public using his Twitter handle @GodfreyTsenaz in which he posted: "I am not sure about the results of this approach. Anyway Zimbabwe must win. The Green Revolution is saying corruption and looting must fall on July 31."