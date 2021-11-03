Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Corrupt police officers put on notice

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Police need to redouble efforts to eliminate corruption within the force, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said yesterday, amid reports that some bus operators plying the Harare-Beitbridge Highway were losing thousands of dollars per month, while motorists were also forking out bribes.

While motorists are crying foul over payment of bribes, they should follow the law to avoid such losses, he noted, but regardless of what motorists offer, there should be no corruption in the force.

Minister Kazembe told senior officers yesterday in Harare during the ZRP senior officers conference: "We are worried about corruption amongst our officers. It's an issue we need to deal with. It's an issue we need to curb. It's an issue we need to arrest.

"I was recently told by a transport operator that they were losing about R50 000 per month along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway to police officers. The operator said they were now budgeting R50 000 every month to bribe police officers.

"I urge you (senior officers) to look into this issue. Our citizens are complaining day in and day out. We need to curb corruption."

Minister Kazembe said Government remained gravely concerned by the continued surge in crimes of violent nature.

"I, therefore, call upon you to redouble your efforts and summon all your operational ingenuity to come up with policing initiatives," he said.

"The fear of crime especially of violent crimes, keeps citizens apprehensive and stifles business growth. It is also a fact that modern policing increasingly operates under public scrutiny and this calls for enhanced accountability."

Minister Kazembe said Government, despite limited resources, had this year alone handed over two batches of vehicles to bolster the police fleet.

He said President Mnangagwa has also donated five high-powered vehicles and two buses.

Minister Kazembe said on murder cases, he was happy that through crime prevention patrols and awareness campaigns, police were able to reduce such cases.

But the rise in cases of armed robberies and theft of cars was also a cause of concern as criminals were targeting people with large amounts of money.

"Equally worrisome is the prevalence of rape cases particularly the sexual assault of juveniles," said Minister Kazembe.

"The period between January to June 2021 registered a 16 percent increase in rape of juveniles when compared to the similar period last year. Such repulsive statistics should spring any police commander to action.

"Children are the future of any nation and thus cannot continue to be violated under your watch. Our country has always been renowned for not only being a peaceful, but also a humane and civil republic."

Minister Kazembe said road traffic accidents increased by 21 percent from 13 593 during the first half of 2020 to 16 418 the same period this year.

He challenged the police to protect the gains made under Government's Pfumvudza/Intwasa and Smart Agriculture Programme through heightened patrols and vigilance.

On national lockdown, Minister Kazembe said he was concerned over isolated cases of missing, stolen, and fake vaccination cards being recorded countrywide.

The event was attended by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Ruth Mavhunga Maboyi, the ministry's permanent secretary Mr Aaron Nhepera and Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and the senior police officers.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Fear grips Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1780 Views

MRP activist in court over public violence, theft charges

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF conference lacked strategic imperatives for economic growth

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Econet commissions new high-speed LTE base stations in rural areas

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Govt sets up team to monitor social media

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Robbery cases scaring away FDI, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Beitbridge runs dry

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay fire levy

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zimbabwe will reduce CO2 emission by 40% in 9 years' - it's rich, failed to deliver free elections in 41 years

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Business trip to North-America: handy guide

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 13 years for Johannesburg armed robbery

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Teachers fear violent school gangs

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Top Bulawayo family doctor dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabwe space agency secures Russian partnership

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Cigarette smugglers shoot cop at Limpopo River

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Police identify dangerous pick-up points

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Border corruption accused challenges her suspension

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Madlela Skhobokhobo joins Skyz Metro FM

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Panicky Zanu-PF deploy riot Police' - no reforms means no economic recovery, civil unrest is inevitable

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Conduct of US Embassy shocks Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Prophets' drownings: Chief demands 20 cattle

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa to approach Twitter over Tsenengamu

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Gomba, six councillors lose recall challenge

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Robbers escape after police shootout

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Prison officers urged to shun corruption

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

RBZ warns rogue elements operating in black market

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Mnangagwa weaponising Covid-19'

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Pastor bashes congregant

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mthulisi Hanana takes over a interim ZAPU spokesperson

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean teachers plot crippling strike

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

PHOTO: Sick General Chiwenga's picture shocks the internet

8 hrs ago | 5323 Views

Sex starved cop bashes colleague at the barrack

15 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Chamisa gains ground in Zhombe...as MDC headman is installed

16 hrs ago | 3157 Views

VID Mushikashika war in Bindura

17 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Sex worker kills client over cell phone dispute

17 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Chamisa's supporter kills Mnangagwa's supporter

19 hrs ago | 4414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days