Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Conduct of US Embassy shocks Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has said his cordial engagements with US President Joe Biden left him stunned at the way the US Embassy in Harare conducted itself.

He said this in an interview with journalists at the end of visit in Scotland yesterday.

"I had an opportunity to chat with President Joe Biden and the spirit, which he has towards Zimbabwe is totally different from what we see from the US Embassy in Harare.

"In fact, he called a staffer and said ‘please make sure that I have a chat with the President (referring to President Mnangagwa)'," he said.

The US Embassy has been criticised by many rational Zimbabweans for behaving like an opposition party that always parrots opposition sentiments.

The embassy's social media platforms now writes even in the vernacular, criticising Government and extolling the virtues of the opposition MDC-Alliance.

Beyond the engagements with President Biden, President Mnangagwa said he also spoke about three times with PM Boris Johnson.

On another note, the President is hopeful that the engagements with Prime Minister Johnson will help improve relations between Zimbabwe and the UK.

Prior to President Mnangagwa's visit this week, no Zimbabwean leader had set foot in the UK due to frosty relations that followed the land reform programme, which sought to right colonial land ownership imbalances.

The President said he was happy with the warm reception he got from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

President Mnangagwa also engaged UK's Minister of State for Africa, Vicky Ford. Minister Ford is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe on a date that is yet to be ascertained. The visit is likely going to trigger improved relations between Zimbabwe and the UK.

President Mnangagwa said he spoke with Prince Charles, the one who lowered the Union Jack, as a sign of the end of colonisation in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa said he asked Prince Charles why he had not come back to see the development that has taken place since then. He felt it was a warm gesture from me, said the President.

On his engagement with Prince William, President Mnangagwa said the Prince told him to convey a message to Marvellous Nakamba that the Prince was his ardent follower.

Nakamba, a vital cog in the Warriors midfield, plays for Premier League side Aston Villa.

European Council President Charles Michel also had a conversation with President Mnangagwa with the former expressing his keenness to see a resuscitation of normal relations between Zimbabwe and the EU.

The President also had an interesting chat with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau whom he asked "what wrong have the people of Canada done to Zimbabwe, and vice versa".

Prime Minister Trudeau promised to send a minister to Zimbabwe to reboot relations between the two countries.

Secretary of State for the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is the top Catholic diplomat, told President Mnangagwa that the Vatican was unhappy with the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The President then asked him to convey a message to Pope Francis that he should condemn the illegal sanctions.

"I am pleased that the narratives that were misleading (about Zimbabwe) have been corrected. All the leaders that I spoke with were happy to grow relations with Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe has embarked on a re-engagement drive that seeks to mend broken relations with all nations of the world guided by the mantra, "Friend to all and enemy to none".

The visit to Scotland presented Zimbabwe with an opportunity to meet global leaders to tell the correct story, which is contrary to the one sold by the country's detractors.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Fear grips Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1780 Views

MRP activist in court over public violence, theft charges

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF conference lacked strategic imperatives for economic growth

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Econet commissions new high-speed LTE base stations in rural areas

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Govt sets up team to monitor social media

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Robbery cases scaring away FDI, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Beitbridge runs dry

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay fire levy

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zimbabwe will reduce CO2 emission by 40% in 9 years' - it's rich, failed to deliver free elections in 41 years

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Business trip to North-America: handy guide

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 13 years for Johannesburg armed robbery

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Teachers fear violent school gangs

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Top Bulawayo family doctor dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zimbabwe space agency secures Russian partnership

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Cigarette smugglers shoot cop at Limpopo River

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Police identify dangerous pick-up points

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Border corruption accused challenges her suspension

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Madlela Skhobokhobo joins Skyz Metro FM

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Panicky Zanu-PF deploy riot Police' - no reforms means no economic recovery, civil unrest is inevitable

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Corrupt police officers put on notice

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Prophets' drownings: Chief demands 20 cattle

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa to approach Twitter over Tsenengamu

4 hrs ago | 758 Views

Gomba, six councillors lose recall challenge

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Robbers escape after police shootout

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Prison officers urged to shun corruption

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

RBZ warns rogue elements operating in black market

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Mnangagwa weaponising Covid-19'

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Pastor bashes congregant

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mthulisi Hanana takes over a interim ZAPU spokesperson

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean teachers plot crippling strike

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

PHOTO: Sick General Chiwenga's picture shocks the internet

8 hrs ago | 5326 Views

Sex starved cop bashes colleague at the barrack

15 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Chamisa gains ground in Zhombe...as MDC headman is installed

16 hrs ago | 3157 Views

VID Mushikashika war in Bindura

17 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Sex worker kills client over cell phone dispute

17 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Chamisa's supporter kills Mnangagwa's supporter

19 hrs ago | 4414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days