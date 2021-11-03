Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC shuts down water for all Bulawayo residents

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Bulawayo City Council has announced that it is shutting down water for all residents of the City due to power outages experienced from Wednesday. The Council has advised residents to conserve water accordingly and ensure that taps remain turned off in-case of earlier re-supply.

Read the full statement below:

The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an emergency shutdown of water supplies to all residential areas in the City except for Industry and the Central Business District on Thursday, 4 November 2021.

The interruption is due to power outages experienced from yesterday (Wednesday, 3 November 2021) up to today at Ncema Treatment Works and Fernhill Booster Station that resulted in loss of treatment and pumping. This has resulted in low reservoir levels across the city.

Further to that, there was loss of pumping due to a power outage at the Rochester pump station in Nyamandlovu resulting in lack of pumping from the Aquifer. The shutdown will be maintained until restoration of power supply and pumping to enable treatment and to allow for the supply reservoirs to gain to satisfactory levels.

The City wishes to further advise that there will be a disruption to the water shedding programme for areas supplied by the Tuli Rifle Range and Hillside Reservoirs.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company is already the ground investigating the cause of the outage and low voltage and are working towards the restoration of supplies.

Residents are further advised to conserve water accordingly and ensure that taps remain turned off in-case of earlier re-supply. Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for any inconvenience caused.



