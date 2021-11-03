PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
Massive crowds turned out on Thursday at the Robert Mugabe International Airport to welcome President Emmerson  Mnangagwa from a COP 26 Summit in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

President Mnangagwa personally invited Prince Charles to Zimbabwe, 41 years after the Prince ceremoniously lowered the Union Jack, paving the way to Zimbabwe's Independence.

Mnangagwa said he is assured that the relations between the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe are set to improve based on the chemistry between the two parties.

The President met a number of statesmen and women on the sidelines of the summit.



