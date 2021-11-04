Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF representatives Wednesday boycotted a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) organised peace building meeting in Bulawayo.

The boycott prompted guest of honour Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube to seek clarifications from the organizers of the event on why Zanu-PF representatives were not in attendance at the peace indaba.

But unto known to the minister, an invitation letter had been extended to the ruling party's provincial officials.

"I am happy to see a full house of provincial peace committee members, these infrastructures for peace are a recipe for sustained dialogue and a true reflection that a peaceful Zimbabwe is still achievable. Indeed, this is a major initiative towards sustaining peace through inclusive approaches to conflict prevention. But when we were introducing ourselves, I listened carefully and noticed that some organizations were not invited yet others were,"

"I have always been saying divided we shall all perish and then I noticed there is no one from Zanu-PF. I am Zanu-PF and the party was not invited," said Ncube before one of the participants, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) National Organizing Secretary, Partone Xaba reminded the minister that "but you are Zanu-PF"

One of the NPRC officials also told the minister that the Commission had in fact extended an invite to Zanu-PF and one of the party's provincial peace committee members Elphas Tshuma had confirmed attendance.

Speaking at the occasion the Minister also urged the government to respect Ndebele people.

"The late national hero, Edson Ncube (former Zanu-PF politburo member) used to say if you want to work well with people do not annoy a Ndebele person. If you want to work well, enjoying, getting all the support, respect the Ndebele, don't abuse them. He was actually telling the late president (Robert Mugabe) that people in Matebeleland don't want to be harassed or underestimated," she said.

Various stakeholders including representatives of political parties, churches, youths and activists also attended the peace indaba.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days