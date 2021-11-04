Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ENRAGED Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial officials took their leader, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe over the hot coals for allowing MDC-Alliance safe passage into Mashonaland Central province Wednesday and castigated him for being "too weak", compared to other provincial chairpersons who have given the firebrand politician a torrid time during his trailblazing nationwide tours.

The backlash comes after MDC-Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa's surprise visit to Mashonaland Central, considered to be a Zanu-PF citadel.

Sources within the opposition party said their leader's itinerary will not be publicised in a bid to up security measures and avoid harassment from suspected ruling party officials.

Chamisa has faced violent reaction from Zanu-PF while on his tours, including an alleged assassination attempt in Manicaland province.

A leaked conversation from a Whatsapp Group for Zanu-PF's Mashonaland Central to brass revealed how Kazembe came under fire from his colleagues.

A party member identified as Douglas Bhedhemu strongly questioned the provincial leadership on why they let opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa traversing the province without a hinderance.

He asked Kazembe to give an explanation on why he did not do anything to bar the opposition leader from entering the province.

"You have performed much poorer than Masvingo province which made it impossible for Chamisa to meet the people. You MPs Cde Kazobo, Cde Marikisi, Cde Seremwe, Cde Nyabani why did you let Chamisa enter your constituencies in your presence," quizzed Bhedhemu.

"What troubles me is that Chamisa went to Rushinga where Cde Dokora is seeking election as the provincial chairperson, and this is the same place where MP Nyabani comes from honestly. How do we explain this," the official said.

"He (Chamisa) even went to the Rushinga Dam where members of the apostolic sect drowned. Who invited him there? Cde Dokora tell us  if you are the one who invited him there because each time the opposition visits that area we hear that music bands are invited. In the past we knew that Cde Saviour Kasukuwere would demobilize citizens not to attend opposition functions in that area," said Bhedhemu.

The conversation does not show how Kazembe responded to the criticism, but a member perceived to be his support: "In Zanu-PF we all have a responsibility, and it is not any individual's duty. Instead of blaming others tell us what you have done?"

But another party member identified as Patrick Dutiro described Kazembe as a coward, suggesting he should have given them orders on how to handle Chamisa.

"The province is led by a coward. We take orders," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

