Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
NATIONAL Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) spokesperson, Obert Gutu Wednesday survived potential humiliation from Matebeleland-based anti-Gukurahundi activists and political parties following his conspicuous failure to attend a provincial peace meeting held at a local hotel in Bulawayo.

The peace meeting which organized by the Commission was attended by NPRC's Commissioners safe for Gutu and the chairperson retired High Court judge Selo Nare who is said to be not feeling well.

Various stakeholders including representatives of political parties, churches, youths and activists also attended the peace indaba.

However, some of the participants at the meeting had planned an ambush on Gutu following his famous remarks on an online publication rubbishing the government's sanctioned Gukurahundi atrocities which claimed any estimated 20 00 0 people in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces.

"If Gutu had come at today's meeting I was going to sleep in police cells because I was prepared to confront him and told him my peace of mind right here in the meeting. That man is not fit to be a commissioner in that body. It is good that he decided not come for whatever reasons," said Portone Xaba, Mthwakazi Republic Party National Organizing Secretary.

Xaba also accused the Commission of being an extension of the ruling party Zanu-PF. Before being appointed as Commissioner Gutu had openly declared his allegiance to Zanu-PF but made your turn following his appointment.

United Movement for Devolution (UMD) had also sharpened its knife against the former MDC-T vice president.

"Following his unfortunate utterances Gutu has no morale standing to talk anything about gukurahundi and peace building. He is complicit because he has openly told the whole world that he is a Zanu-PF member," said the party's organizing secretary Artwell Sibanda .

The MDC Alliance also celebrated Gutu's no show at the function.

"It is a good think that he (Gutu) never came to the meeting. He is an eyesore and irritant to the ear. His past utterances never surprised those of us who worked with him in the MDC-T.  As an ally of Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe whose politics always leaned towards Zanu-PF lacoste faction, Gutu was always known for getting gusto out of uttering insensitive comments. Pro Mthwakazi activists can therefore not be faulted for their reactions," the Alliance ‘s Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza.

Source - NewZimbabwe

