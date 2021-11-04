Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S foreign currency earnings are poised to hit record high since 2010, spurred by mineral exports and diaspora remittances, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)said.

As of October 2021, the country had recorded a total of US$7,2 billion in foreign currency receipts, resulting in a positive current account balance of around $1,7 billion. Export earnings increased by 54,5 percent to US$4,5 billion for the period January to mid-October, compared to US$2,9 billion realised in 2020, the central bank said.

Mining exports generate about 85  percent of Zimbabwe's foreign currency earnings.

International remittances, encompassing diaspora inflows and non-Governmental organisations, funds jumped to US$1,7 billion from US$1,1 billion," RBZ said.

Loan proceeds rose to US$728 million from US$673 million.

Addressing delegates at a conference held in Victoria Falls recently, RBZ deputy governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo acknowledged that this year's external sector's performance was inspiring and could reach the highest level over a decade.

"As of now we are standing at US$7,145 billion in terms of foreign currency inflows. If you compare that to outflows that have taken place since January, which is about US$5 billion in terms of foreign currency payments outside, we are sitting on about $1, 7 billion.

"Therefore, we expect that this year we are going to get the highest foreign currency inflows since 2010, meaning we are on a growth trajectory.

"The external factor is doing very well, we are expecting a positive current account balance, driven mainly by a recovery in the global economy, performance of exports, diaspora remittances, and moderation of inflows."

Dr Mlambo said he was confused by the volatility in the parallel market exchange rate given the amount of foreign currency in the country's coffers.

"We are in a good situation, it puzzles me sometimes when the black market rate is running the way it is running because it is evident that it is something else, that is not driven by fundamentals."

Dr Mlambo attributed the relatively stable economic conditions witnessed in 2021 to favourable climatic conditions, which spurred the agriculture sector performance and worthy policy framework which was crafted during the year.

He pointed out that the two inputs (favorable climatic conditions and policy framework) had been complementary in attaining better economic conditions compared to the two previous years.

"You can have good rains but if you have bad policies it does not help, so the major contributor that sustained economic progress in the country in 2021 was the policy environment that we are creating and the policies that we have introduced."

Source - tHE hERALD

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days