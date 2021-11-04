Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 armed robbers arrested

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police have arrested three men believed to be part of armed gangs that are terrorising villagers, motorists and illegal migrants in Beitbridge.

The trio of Victor Ndou (27), Wonder Ndou (23) and Tapson Muleya (300, all of Mushanjoni village, under Chief Matibe area, was arrested on Tuesday night after robbing two motorists between Lutumba, and Makaphile area.

One of the victims, who was travelling in a Toyota Dyna Truck, was attacked after his vehicle broke down.

The man's friend, who was travelling in a Honda Fit, was also hit by the same suspects.

Sources close to the case said Partmore Dube had a vehicle breakdown while travelling from Lutumba to Dumba.

"His vehicle had a tyre puncture around the Makaphile area and he then parked and asked his friend Thembani Moyo to come to his rescue," said the source.

"The trio then approached him armed with knives and an axe they had been hiding in a camouflaged rifle bag and robbed him of US$10 and R40 from his trousers pockets.

They also went on to search the complainant's vehicle and found nothing".

According to the source, Moyo who arrived a few moments later was attacked by the same trio who took away R60 and an Itel cellphone (dual sim card) and a small car radio.

After the robbery, the accused persons disappeared from the scene into the nearby bush.

Ndou and Moyo managed to fix the Toyota Dyna and decided to drive to the police station and along the way they met some police officers who were patrolling the area and made a report.

A follow up was then made by the police, who arrested Victor at his homestead and recovered part of the stolen properties, before being led to the other two suspects who were also arrested.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district (Dispol), Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the matter was now under investigation.

"The suspects have been charged for armed robbery," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

