Man dies after being hit with a brick

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Gweru are investigating murder case in which a man died after being struck with a brick near Ok supermarket, Gweru in the city centre.The incident happened at about 4:50AM.Midlands provincial spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.He said the deceased has been identified as Kelvin Nyathi (28) of Gweru.Insp Mahoko said Emmanuel Maparutsa (28) of Mkoba 17 has been identified as the suspect."Preliminary investigations established that the two were standing outside Ok supermarket when they picked an argument. It generated into a fist fight. The suspect started running away while the now deceased chased after him," he said.Insp Mahoko said Maparutsa allegedly caught up with Nyathi and in the process, picked up a brick which he used to hit the now deceased."When Nyathi became unconscious, the Maparutsa ran away from the scene but was pursued and apprehended by members of the public who were nearby. They handed him to the Police who later attended the scene," said Insp Mahoko.He said there has been an upsurge of murder cases in Midlands of late." Once again a precious life was lost in what appears to have been a very petty issue. We call upon the church, community leaders and all responsible persons to preach messages of peace. May churches help in prayers for God's intervention so that peace is embraced at all levels of our society," he said.