Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe Under 19 cricket team star Gary Ballance could find himself in trouble after admitting to using the slur P**i which is deemed racist towards a former Yorkshire team mate Azeem Rafiq.

Balance, who chose to play for England over Zimbabwe at senior level, has been forced to issue a statement admitting that he is the one who used the slur against Rafiq but insisted that it was all banter even though he "deeply regrets' using such language.

He said that Rafiq was a friend and they used such language towards each other on friendly terms, even though it may be deemed inappropriate in different circumstances.

The 31 year old insisted that Rafiq had been his "closest friend and supporter in cricket", whom he had once invited to stay at his family home in Zimbabwe.

A report into the matter was submitted to the England and Wales Cricket Board following Rafiq's allegations that he had been racially abused.

In his defense, the left handed batter, who was born in Harare said: "P**i" was an equivalent term to "Zimbo", the nickname that Rafiq was understood to have used for Ballance.

"It has been reported that I used a racial slur and, as I told the independent enquiry, I accept that I did so and I regret doing so," Ballance said. "To be clear – I deeply regret some of the language I used in my younger years."

Balance last played for England in 2017 against South Africa in a Test match where he won his 23rd cap.

Back home in Zimbabwe he played for MidWest Rhinos between 2010 and 2012. He played at the Under 19 World Cup in 2006 where Zimbabwe finished top of Group D ahead of England and eventually settled for sixth place finish at the tournament.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 493 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 248 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 41 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 162 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 273 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 44 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 34 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2103 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

21 hrs ago | 6476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days