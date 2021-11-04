Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapeza waits on UK duo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS coach Norman Mapeza will only get to know today if Tawanda Maswanhise and Macauley Bonne will be available for Zimbabwe's World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia next week.

The duo was included in the 25-member squad announced yesterday for the South Africa match  next Thursday and at home against Ethiopia three days later.

Mapeza is using the two matches to prepare his team for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

It is the first time that 18-year-old Maswanhise, who plays for Leicester City, has received a national team call-up while twice capped Bonne (25) has ignored recent calls.

Maswanhise, who was born in Harare before moving to London when he was aged two, has not been capped at any level, making him eligible to play for either Zimbabwe or England at international level.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday said they had engaged the two and expected to get responses today.

"We invited all the players through their clubs as per standard procedure. There has been engagements with Maswanhise's handlers and we are hoping for the best. We are just hoping that all the players who have been invited will honour the call," he said.

Maswanhise is the son of former top Zimbabwean sprinter Jeffrey Maswanhise, who has publicly stated his desire to see the youngster play for the Warriors.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers named him in a Premier League squad for the first time ahead of City's clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford at the back end of last season. He also made the final squad for the FA Cup final against Chelsea last season which saw him picking a winners' medal.

There is also hope that Ipswich Town's topscorer Bonne will finally heed the Warriors calls.

The striker, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, earned two international caps in 2017. Since then, the Queens Park Rangers loanee who has already bagged 11 goals this season, has turned down national team calls.

"I have been in touch with Bonne's manager as well, and he promised to come back to me today. Everything should be clear by the end of the day tomorrow (today) on who is coming and not," Mupandare said.

The two are not the only new faces in the provisional squad, with Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula also receiving his first international call-up, and is one of the five local-based players who have made the cut.

Goalkeepers Washington Arubi and Talbert Shumba have been dropped.

Mapeza said he named a squad that reflected youth and experience as he focused on the Afcon finals in January next year.

"It is all about assessment and building a team for the Afcon tournament next year. We need to restore our pride and make Warriors fans believe in our national team again. We also need to start building a team for the future. That is why we have called in some local players, young players and some senior players for these last two World Cup qualifiers."

Germany-based youngster Jonah Fabisch, who was part of the Warriors squad in the opening two World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, but benched in both, has received another call-up.

Devine Lunga, Knox Mutizwa and David Moyo have returned to the Warriors fold after missing the team's last few matches.

Bournemouth star Jordan Zemura, who was outstanding in the Warriors' last four qualifiers, misses out due to injury and joins skipper Knowledge Musona, Teenage Hadebe and Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa.

Striker Tino Kadewere, who recently recovered from a long-term injury, has been given time to rediscover form.

The team is expected to start trooping into camp at the weekend before flying to South Africa on Monday. The match is set for FNB Stadium and will kick-off at 9pm.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhananga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 493 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 248 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 41 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 162 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 272 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 34 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2103 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

21 hrs ago | 6476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days