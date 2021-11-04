Zanu PF MPs throw Wadyajena under the bus

News / National

by Staff Reporter

ZANU PF Members of Parliament under the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development have distanced themselves from a report presented by the committee chairperson accusing Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) of embezzlement of funds.The MPs said the report that committee chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyajena presented virtually was not adopted by Parliament and circulating it as if the committee had presented it was premature and exposed a sinister political agenda that was not helpful to the committee.Both Wadyajena and GMAZ chairman Tafadzwa Musarare are Zanu PF district coordinating committee (DCC) chairpersons in their respective provinces of Midlands and Mashonaland Central amid reports that the youthful Gokwe-Nembudziya MP was fighting Musarara on behalf of his political rival.The alleged rival is reportedly fighting Musarara to decimate his chances of wrestling a key position ahead of the provincial restructuring exercise in the ruling Zanu PF party.Wadyajena's report recommended that the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the alleged abuse of funds in a case where the central bank reportedly gave US$28.2 to purchase wheat from other countries.lt emerged that Seke legislator Munyaradzi Kashambwa and his Rushinga counterpart argued that the report on GMAZ was never endorsed by the committee but it is being pushed in the House of Assembly by Wadyajena as an individual.Sources in the committee said the report has caused friction in Parliament.