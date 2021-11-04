Zimbabweans to pay more for water

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has in the interim, reviewed treated and raw water tariffs upwards pending the finalisation of a new tariff.The interim tariff is with effect from November 1.Once approved, the new tariff will be communicated to stakeholders and clients.For raw water, Zinwa has increased tariffs for the commercial agriculture A2 farmers, local authorities and industry to $898.35 per mega litre (ML) while communal farmers will pay $134.75/ML.A1 farmers will now pay $170,69 and commercial agriculture (estates) will pay $1 212.77 and mining sector $8 983 49 per ML.For domestic use, Zinwa is now charging $58.47 per cubic metre for 1-10 cubic metre band, $101.35 per cubic metre for 21-30 cubic metres and $120.85 per cubic metre for a band above 50 cubic metres.Government will now pay $ 93.56 per cubic metre for 1-10 cubic metre band and $124.75 per cubic metre for the band above 50 cubic metres.Parastatals will pay $132.54 per cubic metre while schools, churches and institutions will pay $85.76 per cubic metre for a 1-26 cubic metre band, $116.95 per cubic metre for 51 -100 cubic metre band and $155.93 per cubic metre band for above 100 cubic metres.Mines will pay $155.93 per cubic metre while business will pay $85.76 for 1-25 cubic metre band and $155.93 for above 100 cubic metre band.Zinwa corporate communications department said the revision of the tariffs is in response to the sharp increases in the cost of key water resources management inputs such as electricity, fuel, spares, water treatment chemicals and other obligations since the last tariff review in July 2020."In coming up with the interim tariff, the authority was guided by the need to strike a delicate balance between service provision and affordability of water," said Zinwa.