Mutambara appointed executive director and full professor

News / National

by Staff reporter

Robotics and mechatronics professor and pan-African visionary Arthur Mutambara has been appointed the executive director and full professor of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge (IFK) at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.The IFK is a cross-disciplinary ecosystem - an epistemological interface between the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Humanities - devoted to understanding the relationship between what is known and what will happen, for the purpose of improving both.The institute brings together six research groups,namely: Data Science; Decentralised Artificial Intelligence and Control Systems; Metaphysics and Machines; the Future of Health; Green Futures and; the Future of Diplomacy.Mutambara is also Zimbabwe's former deputy prime minister.