Snake Attack: Black mamba kills two brothers

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Two brothers, Tawananyasha Mujeyi and Tinotenda Newman Mujeyi, were bitten by a black mamba (lobambila/rovambira) in Buhera, Gukurabenzara mountain on Sunday.

Acting Manicaland province assistant police spokesperson lnspector Chinyoka confirmed the incident.

"The duo died on their way to Murambinda mission hospital moments after they were bitten by the reptile", he said.

The brothers went hunting in the company of their friends, however, the snake only attacked the Mujeyi brothers who then collapsed on their way home. One of the colleagues rushed home and advised their father, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Animal Facts

Black Mamba snakes vary in color from gray to brown, and they get their name from the blue-black color of the inside of their mouth, which they display when threatened.
- houstonzoo.org, Scientific Name: Dendroaspis polylepis


Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

