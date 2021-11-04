2 die in plane crash in Mazowe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZRP confirms the death of two people in a plane crash at Chigumira Farm, Mazowe on 04/11/21 at 1633 hrs. Investigations to find out what actually transpired are in progress. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) November 5, 2021

TWO people are reported to have died in a plane crash Thursday at Chigumira Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province.Police have confirmed the incident."The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms the death of two people in a plane crash at Chigumira Farm, Mazowe on 04/11/21 at 1633 hrs. Investigations to find out what actually transpired are in progress," the police said in a statement Friday afternoon.