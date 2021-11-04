Latest News Editor's Choice


2 die in plane crash in Mazowe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO people are reported to have died in a plane crash Thursday at Chigumira Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province.

Police have confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms the death of two people in a plane crash at Chigumira Farm, Mazowe on 04/11/21 at 1633 hrs. Investigations to find out what actually transpired are in progress," the police said in a statement Friday afternoon.




Source - newzimbabwe

