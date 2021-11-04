Latest News Editor's Choice


Obert Mpofu dragged into farm wrangle

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has been dragged into an ownership wrangle of the hotly-contested Keshelmar Farms in Nyamandlovu after it emerged that he has been allocated over 145 hectares of the property.

Government critic Siphosami Malunga, who is son of the late nationalist Sydney, co-owns the farm with his business associates Charles Moyo and Zephania Dhlamini.

The fight for the farm has been playing out at the High Court after Bulawayo businessman Dumisani Madzivanyati was allocated 50 hectares of the farm measuring 553 hectares.

Malunga and his partners have twice obtained eviction orders against Madzivanyati, only for his removal to be stayed after appealing at the Supreme Court.

The matter is pending at the Supreme Court.

Latest revelations show that Mpofu, who owns a number of properties, was also allocated 145 hectares of the farm popularly known as Esidakeni through his Mswelangubo Farm contrary to the government's one man-one-farm policy.

Part of Mpofu's offer letter signed by Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka read: "I am pleased to offer to Mswelangubo Farm the following farm which was compulsorily acquired in Umguza district, Matabeleland North province, for use by Mswelangubo Farm.

"Please note that the land in question is for institutional use by Nswelangubo Farm and shall remain State land on which terms and conditions of will
apply."

Reports show that the farm was owned by white farmer Jeffrey Swindells through Kershelmar (Pvt) Ltd. Swindells then rented it out to one Warambwa as a going dairy concern, but retained land ownership.

Mpofu yesterday declined to comment saying the matter was still before the courts.

However, the co-owners of the farm vowed to block Mpofu from grabbing the property.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

