Axe wielding bus employees block road, bus overturns

News / National

by Llyod Rabaya/Simbarashe Sithole

Two Musanhi bus Investments axe weilding employees appeared before Guruve Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Thursday for blocking the road with a log to obstruct a Raiders investment bus.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa alleged that on Thursday at around 0200hrs at Dande bridge in Mushumbi pools, Zephania Shumbaimwe (30) who is a bus driver, and Blessing Mhike (23) who is a bus conductor, and others who are still at large, obstructed the bus which was carrying 37 passengers on board by pulling a 1.5m long log across the bridge.They then sat on the log and were armed with an axe and knobkerry.Later, Regis Goromonzi who was driving a white AVM for Raiders investments approached the bridge and stopped the bus about 3m away from the log upon noticing the barricade.He left the flash lights on and positively identified the two armed accused who were sitting on the log.The other accused who are still at large approached the bus from the left roadside with an axe and knobkerry, and started stoning the bus on the left door.Shumbaimwe and Mhike also approached the bus and Goromonzi wanted to flee as he had noticed that they were under attack.He reversed the bus trying to make a U-turn and whilst in the process the bus fell into a ditch and overturned landing on its left side.The rival team ran away upon realizing the harm they had caused.They were remanded in custody to November 17.