Prison officer steals laptop

by Simbarashe Sithole and Alice Mangwanda

Mazowe prison officer Ashley Shambira is in hot soup after breaking into a nearby home and stealing goods worth US$1165.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts on Friday where Shambira who is a Surgent at Prisons pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Charity Maunga.He was granted $800 bail and will be back in court on November 22.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that last Wednesday Shambira unlawfully entered into Collins Kasiya's room at Pearson farm, Mazowe and stole a Samsung laptop ,Apple Ipad, laptop bag, sleeping bag among other things.A report was made at Mazowe police leading to the arrest of the suspect.