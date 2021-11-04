Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Police won't relent in smuggling fight'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is descending hard on bus operators that are being used as conduits to smuggle goods and migrants into the country, depriving the State of millions of dollars in revenue.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police are working with other security agencies in exorcising the smuggling ghost.

He said to date, police have intercepted a number of buses transporting contrabands, mainly from South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post.

Asst Comm Nyathi said in some instances the buses were caught transporting illegal immigrants and migrants unscreened for Covid-19.

He said on Wednesday, police intercepted five cross-border buses that were carrying an assortment of a suspected contraband of smuggled goods from South Africa.

"With reference to the recent social media post which went viral on November 3 of an alleged bus crew and passengers who protested alleged corruption by members of the security services at Chicago along the Beitbridge to Harare road, the police would like to set the record straight. The buses were indeed involved in smuggling acts and were impounded after a tip-off had been received from concerned citizens. The six buses and four kombis have been taken to Zimra to ensure the appropriate customs and excise laws were applied," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the transporters include, Munhenzva (F203BF GPV), Lexliner (HM 04GC GP), Blue Liner (HM 70DD GP), and Sable Class (TRUE GOD, Charazim (ABQ 8745), Regional Boundary Bus (HN 97FL GP), Nissan Caravan (AEP 4454), Toyota Hiace (AFK 9917), Nissan Caravan (AFD 8084) and Nissan Caravan AFD7012.

The buses and commuter omnibuses were caught carrying an assortment of groceries and a combined 25 immigrants without passports.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the smaller vehicles were intercepted near the Pande Mine illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River.

"We warn bus operators and crew against smuggling and also raising unsubstantiated allegations in order to gain public sympathy. These bus operators are posing a security risk with their illegal migrants and immigrants who they are carrying into the country and with no Covid-19 protocols being followed at all. This militates against the Government's quest to fight the Covid-19 and as the police, we will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," he added.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 46 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days