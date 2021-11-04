'Police won't relent in smuggling fight'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is descending hard on bus operators that are being used as conduits to smuggle goods and migrants into the country, depriving the State of millions of dollars in revenue.In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police are working with other security agencies in exorcising the smuggling ghost.He said to date, police have intercepted a number of buses transporting contrabands, mainly from South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post.Asst Comm Nyathi said in some instances the buses were caught transporting illegal immigrants and migrants unscreened for Covid-19.He said on Wednesday, police intercepted five cross-border buses that were carrying an assortment of a suspected contraband of smuggled goods from South Africa."With reference to the recent social media post which went viral on November 3 of an alleged bus crew and passengers who protested alleged corruption by members of the security services at Chicago along the Beitbridge to Harare road, the police would like to set the record straight. The buses were indeed involved in smuggling acts and were impounded after a tip-off had been received from concerned citizens. The six buses and four kombis have been taken to Zimra to ensure the appropriate customs and excise laws were applied," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He said the transporters include, Munhenzva (F203BF GPV), Lexliner (HM 04GC GP), Blue Liner (HM 70DD GP), and Sable Class (TRUE GOD, Charazim (ABQ 8745), Regional Boundary Bus (HN 97FL GP), Nissan Caravan (AEP 4454), Toyota Hiace (AFK 9917), Nissan Caravan (AFD 8084) and Nissan Caravan AFD7012.The buses and commuter omnibuses were caught carrying an assortment of groceries and a combined 25 immigrants without passports.Asst Comm Nyathi said the smaller vehicles were intercepted near the Pande Mine illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River."We warn bus operators and crew against smuggling and also raising unsubstantiated allegations in order to gain public sympathy. These bus operators are posing a security risk with their illegal migrants and immigrants who they are carrying into the country and with no Covid-19 protocols being followed at all. This militates against the Government's quest to fight the Covid-19 and as the police, we will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," he added.