News / National

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe yesterday lost 40o megawatts (MW) of electricity at Kariba South Power Station following a major fault that affected Zambia's Kariba North Power Station.

Zambia suffered a major power outage that affected most parts of the country after a problem at its hydropower station.

Zesa could not comment yesterday, but sources close to the development said Zambia's Kariba North Power Station developed a fault yesterday morning, resulting in the sudden shutdown of its turbines.

The fault reportedly extended to the Zimbabwean side.

A sources privy to the development told The Sunday Mail: "Yes, there were problems on the Zambian side. The fault has since affected Kariba South and as a result Zimbabwe has lost about 400MW."

ZESCO - Zambia's power utility - yesterday confirmed the fault.

"ZESCO Limited announces a countrywide loss of power supply," reads the statement.

"Our technical team is investigating to establish the cause of the fault."


Source - The Sunday Mail
