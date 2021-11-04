Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe yesterday lost 40o megawatts (MW) of electricity at Kariba South Power Station following a major fault that affected Zambia's Kariba North Power Station.Zambia suffered a major power outage that affected most parts of the country after a problem at its hydropower station.Zesa could not comment yesterday, but sources close to the development said Zambia's Kariba North Power Station developed a fault yesterday morning, resulting in the sudden shutdown of its turbines.The fault reportedly extended to the Zimbabwean side.A sources privy to the development told The Sunday Mail: "Yes, there were problems on the Zambian side. The fault has since affected Kariba South and as a result Zimbabwe has lost about 400MW."ZESCO - Zambia's power utility - yesterday confirmed the fault."ZESCO Limited announces a countrywide loss of power supply," reads the statement."Our technical team is investigating to establish the cause of the fault."