News / National

Congregant and usher fight over phone

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A video of an usher trying to seize a church member's phone has caused quite a stir on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram , the usher could be seen trying to collect the phone from the church member because the latter was operating the gadget during service.

While the church member held on to his phone, the usher was adamant on seizing it and he could be seen dancing to the praise-and-worship song.

Some church members capturing the moment on camera laughed over the development.

Many social media users expressed displeasure over the development and they soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Source - The Sunday Mail
