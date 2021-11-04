Latest News Editor's Choice


Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Youth League has welcomed President Mnangagwa's decision to include all national youth executive leaders who are more than 35 years old into the party's Central Committee as ex-officio members.

The resolution was endorsed by plenary during the just-ended Annual National People's Conference in Bindura.

The Central Committee is the revolutionary party's highest decision-making organ between congresses.

In an interview, acting secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau said the co-option of youth leaders into the Central Committee ensures that young people are involved in policy-making within the party.

"The President said youths aged 35 years and above that are coming from the national executive now have an automatic entry into the Central Committee," said Chirau.

"This is one fundamental issue regarding the inclusion of youths in the policy-making organs of the party.

"We are happy with this empowerment, which ensures the participation and involvement of young people.

"Our voice has been listened to.

"We are confident and believe that we are going to witness the improvement of the welfare and the lives of young people."

The President's pronouncement , he said, proves that youths are central to the economic well-being of the country.

"But the most important thing is that we have always been appreciating what the President has done for the youth in terms of empowering us, including through the establishment of innovative hubs.

"There has also been the setting up of financial institutions that give loans to young people.

"Yes, we know that there are some challenges that are there, the loans might be expensive but we are pushing that the banks be transformed into commercial banks or development finance institutions."

Chirau called on youths to remain disciplined and shun violence.

"If you look, the three cornerstones of Zanu-PF are unity, peace and development.

"We are always preaching unity in the structures and also the issue of discipline is a key component of the revolutionary party. If any of our members have grievances, they are encouraged to follow laid out procedures."



Source - The Sunday Mail
