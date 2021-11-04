Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara rakes in $5bn

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has collected $5 billion in toll fees during the first 10 months of the year.

The money has since been channelled to support the ongoing Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

In an interview, Zinara chief executive officer Mr Nkosinathi Ncube said the road authority had surpassed its monthly toll revenue target by 5 percent.

"Tollgates are one of the envelopes that Zinara has, so from the tollgates, on a monthly basis we are collecting around $500 million for all the tollgates across the country," he said.

"We are actually 5 percent above the target for the tollgates as our target was just above $400 million.

"Tollgates contribute about 25 to 30 percent of the fund, so they are not the overall contributor of the fund, they are just part of the major income streams for Zinara."

The statutory body administers over 30 tollgates on most of the country's highways.

Zinara levies $164 for light motor vehicles, $246 for minibuses and $328 for high-volume buses at its tollgates.

Heavy vehicles pay $410, while haulage trucks are levied $820.

More than $140 million was disbursed during the first six months of the year for road maintenance countrywide.

Beneficiaries of the funds include the Department of Roads in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, District Development Fund, and urban and rural district councils.

Mr Ncube said: "We are a Government agency, so Zinara together with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development are the funders of the road rehabilitation programme.

"Right now if you go to any road authority across the country, there is no road authority that has failed to receive its disbursement.

"So we are fulfilling our mandate, we are focusing on our mandate and the Zinara we have today is one that is focusing on its mandate to collect fees, manage the fund and disburse to relevant authorities."

Zinara also collects transit, vehicle licensing, bridge toll, abnormal load and axle overload fees in addition to fuel levies.

Last month, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development gazetted new regulations imposing hefty fines for evading paying toll fees by using by-passes.

Individuals who allow their private roads or premises to be used as by-passes are now liable to a $20 000 fine.

This fine, which is set at level 5, goes into Zinaras road fund.

The same fine applies to those who block the road at tolling points.

Vending and loitering around tollgates now attract a $2 000 fine.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Sables, #Cheetahs,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 46 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days