Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UB40 founding member dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BRITISH vocalist and founding member of UB40 Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, has died aged 64.

Astro, who performed in the reggae-pop band for more than 30 years, died after a short illness, his current band confirmed.

"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken," said a statement on Ali Campbell and Astro's Twitter account.

"The world will never be the same without him."

Astro left UB40 in 2013 and went on to perform with breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, which had played some concerts this year and was due to go on tour in 2022.

The original band broke through in the early 1980s with their unique take on British reggae and found success with hits like Red

Red Wine and Can't Help Falling In Love.

The Birmingham-based group – named after the then government's unemployment benefit form – sold more than 70 million records and had three UK number one hits.

A statement from the current UB40 line-up on Twitter said: "RIP Astro.

"We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family."

In total, UB40 have recorded 39 UK top 40 singles and 28 top 40 albums, with Astro singing lead vocals on the hit Rat In Mi Kitchen which reached number 12 in 1987.

The group also enjoyed success around the world, including in the US, where Red Red Wine went to number one, as did another cover, Can't Help Falling in Love with You, which spent seven weeks at number one in 1993.

The original line-up played together for three decades before Ali Campbell left in 2008.

In an interview with the Guardian in May, Astro spoke about the band becoming the voice of working-class people's dissatisfaction with political and global issues after they formed in 1978.

He told the paper he experienced the "same rigmarole as most black people in the late 70s", referring to a law which allowed people to be stopped and searched by police if they were deemed to be acting suspiciously – which Astro said was a "weekly occurrence".

"We found it harder to write love songs than militant lyrics, because it was a lot easier to write about stuff you had witnessed or read about. It seemed natural to us," he added.

After the news of Astro's death broke, BBC Radio West Midlands played the UB40 track Sing Our Own Song as a tribute – with presenter Natalie Graham calling his death "very, very sad".

"Astro really was a wonderful and an incredible human being and obviously the legacy of the music that we still get to enjoy from the likes of UB40 is something very, very special," she said.

He acquired his nickname as a child because he wore a pair of Dr Martens boots with the model name "Astronaut", the musician explained in a 2016 interview with website UK Music Reviews.

"Fortunately, no one called me astronaut because it is rather a mouthful, so they shortened it to Astro and it has stuck ever since," he added.

Asked how he felt about touring and performing live, Astro said: "There is no job on this planet that gives you the job satisfaction that I get. I live to be on stage."

In August, fellow UB40 founding member and saxophonist Brian Travers died of cancer aged 62.

Source - bbc
More on: #Ub40, #Dies, #Member

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

4 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

14 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

14 hrs ago | 3819 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

14 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

14 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

14 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

14 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

14 hrs ago | 90 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

14 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

14 hrs ago | 404 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

14 hrs ago | 321 Views

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

14 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

14 hrs ago | 710 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

14 hrs ago | 68 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

14 hrs ago | 56 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 111 Views

School heads get salary boost

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

14 hrs ago | 86 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

14 hrs ago | 176 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

14 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

14 hrs ago | 157 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

14 hrs ago | 41 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

15 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 50 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days