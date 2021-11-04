Latest News Editor's Choice


Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
MUTARE: Despite strong criticism against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime over its human rights violations, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says Zimbabwe remained committed to upholding the citizens' freedom under the country's Constitution, regional, and instruments.

He defended the government's questionable human rights record whilst officially opening the Justice Ministry's 2022 Strategic Plan Review workshop, which was held in the eastern border city.

"We shall strive without fear or favour to enforce the obligations imposed on us by the Constitution in order to ensure equality and equal protection before the law, for everyone," Ziyambi said.

"I encourage you all in your operations to show no prejudice to law-abiding citizens as we remain steadfast in our resolve to create an environment where justice prevails because no one is above the law."

He also confirmed Zimbabwe's human rights track record was scheduled for review by the United Nations (UN) in January 2022.

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a unique process that involves reviewing the human rights record of all UN member states.

"I am pleased to inform you that despite the constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the ministry has successfully coordinated the finalisation of the country's UPR third cycle report.

"The report was submitted to the Human Rights Council and Zimbabwe is due for its review in January 2022. Furthermore, the report on the International Convention on Elimination of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) was also submitted to the treaty body," he said.

Ziyambi also indicated Zimbabwe's reports on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) were expected to be delivered to their respective treaty bodies by the end of this month.



Source - NewZimbabwe

