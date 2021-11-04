Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MORE than 20 armed robbers raided the construction site of businessman Dr Philip Chiyangwa's multi-million dollar property development of Kirkman Mall in Westlea, Harare, early yesterday morning and got away with building materials worth over US$300 000, in what is believed to be an inside job.

The gang attacked and injured about eight of Dr Chiyangwa's employees and security guards before loading the roofing sheets, sewer and water pipes, among other materials at the site, into a lorry.

The development is on 5,4 hectares and is nearing completion. It comprises a shopping mall and an industrial and commercial park with units for sale to small and medium enterprises.

The first phase of the development involves premises for TM Pick n Pay, Xmart and Choppies, and is now almost finished.

Dr Chiyangwa has since offered a reward for anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the culprits involved, who he said were trying to derail development on one of his projects.

"The culprits must be arrested and face the music because what they did was inhumane. Imagine attacking my security guards and employees before tying both their hands with wires.

"As a result most of them were seriously injured and what they did was cruel. I am one of the largest domestic investors in the country and they are derailing me," he said.

Yesterday, police were still on the ground.

Four of the armed robbers held hostage the employees for over four hours while others in the gang were loading the building materials into an unidentified truck.

One of the employees, Mr Phillimon Mandizvidza, said on Saturday at around 10pm, he heard someone knocking on the door to the room where he was sleeping.

"After the knock, the gang then forcibly opened the door and gained entry into the house before they started manhandling me. They then gagged me with a cloth while a wire was used to tie my hands," he said.

"The robbers then went on to forcibly open another door to gain entry into a room where the other employees were sleeping. They were also attacked and had both hands tied before being forced to lie facing downwards while at the same time being interrogated.

"We were bundled inside one of these rooms and I could hear some activities taking place outside. I suspect that they had a truck which they used to load their loot before they later drove off," said Mr Mandizvidza.

Dr Chiyangwa's son, Brian, said he received a phone call around 2am from one of the builders who resides in Stoneridge Park informing him that all was not well at the mall.

He then alerted officers at Mabelreign Police Station who later rushed to the scene, but the gang had already disappeared into the night.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

13 mins ago | 63 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

19 mins ago | 245 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

23 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5071 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4049 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days