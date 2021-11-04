Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CID launches manhunt for suspect

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police have roped in the International Police Organisations (Interpol) with a view to track down one of Zimbabwe's most wanted armed robbery suspects, Conwell Junior Kasambarare (26), believed to be part of the famous Musa Taj Abdul gang.

He is facing a plethora of robbery and housebreaking charges and is believed to have escaped to Capetown, South Africa.

Kasambarare recently jumped bail and police have launched a massive manhunt for him, yet again. He was re-arrested early this year on charges of committing a spate of heists countrywide, including the famous Mashwede Holdings robbery.

Kasambarare was granted bail on these armed robbery charges last month, but failed to turn up in court for his latest remand hearing last Tuesday, prompting the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

His suspected accomplice, Mike Harris Chiyangwa, appeared in court as ordered by Harare magistrate Mr Ignatio Mhene.

The State represented by Mr Shepherd Makonde then applied for a warrant of arrest. The two are accused of robbing Petzim Service Station in Machipisa, Harare, in this latest case.

Sources close to investigations from CID Homicide, which deals with all serious violent crimes including robbery, yesterday said they had now engaged Interpol so that they will be able to travel to South Africa.

A team of detectives is set to leave Zimbabwe once all procedures have been followed. Recently, detectives checked all the houses and hideouts that Kasambarare once resided, but could not locate him.

They then picked up information that he could have fled to South Africa to evade being rearrested. Kasambarare and Chiyangwa had allegedly armed themselves with an unknown pistol and iron bars and went to Petzim Service Station in a Mazda truck. Upon arrival, they asked the security guard if there was fuel.

One of the two suddenly pulled out the pistol and pointed it at the guard.

They allegedly force-marched the security guard to the storeroom where they tied his hands with a belt and ordered him to lie down before breaking into the office and stole a medical kit, hair clipper and a generator battery before proceeding to the next shop where they stole 14 Exide batteries.

When the two were arrested, they allegedly implicated Spicer Takawira and Chamu Takawira as their accomplices and those two are also being charged for the same offence.

Kasambarare of Budiriro 2 was arrested together with two other alleged accomplices, Luckson Mudyara (47) of Budiriro 1 and Chiyangwa (32) of Old Highfield.

In February, police launched a manhunt for Kasambarare after he was released last year on bail after facing charges of being part of a gang committing a spate of armed robberies. He was re-arrested, but managed to get admitted to bail again.

Spicer Takawira, an alleged accomplice in the Machipisa robbery, was recently arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft. Kasambarare, Takawira, together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin Kusikwenyu and another man only identified as Chamu, allegedly committed seven cases of housebreaking and theft in Harare.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

13 mins ago | 65 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

19 mins ago | 248 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

2 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

23 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5072 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days