Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

by Staff reporter

A suspected armed robber believed to be part of gang that robbed a Beitbridge businessman of R1,2 million and US$3 500 last month, has been arrested, leading to the recovery of four pistols and 21 rounds of ammunition.Last month, the businessman lost cash to four gun-wielding robbers that broke into his house in the early hours of the day.Police have since arrested Freeman Ndudzo (32) at his house in Dulibadzimu while they were making a follow up to a case of unlawful entry and theft.National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest."On approaching Number 552 Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, police officers found the suspect with a black satchel under the bed," he said. "Searches revealed that the suspect was hiding a star pistol with a magazine of five rounds, three more pistols with magazines of 16 rounds, seven cellphones and one hunter's torch."The suspect confirmed that the weapons were from outside the country and intended for use in robbery cases in Zimbabwe. The suspect is linked to several robbery cases in Beitbridge which include the purported R1,2 million case reported recently."The robbery occurred around 3am in the Medium Density Suburb when the suspects, who were armed with pistols, broke into the complainant's house and threatened to shoot him and his family.They demanded cash, before searching the house and took away R1,2 million, US$3 500, two cellphones and four wrist watches, among other valuables.Police have since urged businesspeople to desist from keeping large sums of money in their houses as they put their lives and those of family members, at risk of being attacked by robbers.More cases of armed robberies at homes continue to be recorded.Meanwhile, police in Tuli, Matabeleland South are investigating a case of stock theft where 15 cattle stolen from Botswana were recovered at Ngoma Village, Gwanda.On November 4, 2021, two complainants tracking the spoor of their cattle from the neighbouring country approached ZRP Nhwali Base, leading to the recovery of the cattle in a fenced field belonging to Sakhile Sibanda, the suspect, who is still on the run.