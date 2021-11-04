Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mayor encourages online bill payments

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni has urged residents to utilise mobile platforms to pay bills to minimise unnecessary gatherings and long queues that promote the spread of Covid-19.

Council has adopted e- governance where all matters are handled online due to the outbreak of the global pandemic.
Available platforms for bill payments include EcoCash *151*100#, OneMoney *554#, Telecash *888*5*1*5*2*account number *amount#.

Payments can also be made through most banks such as BancABC, FBC and CABS.

In a virtual address to residents yesterday to mark 78 years since Bulawayo was declared a city, Clr Mguni said residents should continue partnering the council through payment of bills to ensure improved service delivery.

"I urge the residents of Bulawayo to embrace the use of mobile platforms of payments            which increase convenience for them," said Clr Mguni.

"The annual civic service is a tradition of the city which acknowledges that the very foundation of the city, its growth and prosperity is from the Lord God, the Almighty."

The mayor also challenged residents to conserve water noting that water consumption remains high.

"It is regrettable that water consumption remains very high, with many consumers not adhering to the daily water rationing limits. I implore you good residents to continue to conserve water, water is life every drop counts," said Cllr Mguni.

Council allocates high-density households 450 litres daily and low-density areas are expected to use 650 litres daily per household, but council says far more is being consumed.

Cllr Mguni however expressed gratitude to the residents and stakeholders for staying united through all the challenges that came with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I extend my council's appreciation to our residents and stakeholders because in all these service delivery challenges, we have remained united," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

14 mins ago | 68 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

20 mins ago | 257 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

24 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5076 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days