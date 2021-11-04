Mayor encourages online bill payments

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni has urged residents to utilise mobile platforms to pay bills to minimise unnecessary gatherings and long queues that promote the spread of Covid-19.Council has adopted e- governance where all matters are handled online due to the outbreak of the global pandemic.Available platforms for bill payments include EcoCash *151*100#, OneMoney *554#, Telecash *888*5*1*5*2*account number *amount#.Payments can also be made through most banks such as BancABC, FBC and CABS.In a virtual address to residents yesterday to mark 78 years since Bulawayo was declared a city, Clr Mguni said residents should continue partnering the council through payment of bills to ensure improved service delivery."I urge the residents of Bulawayo to embrace the use of mobile platforms of payments which increase convenience for them," said Clr Mguni."The annual civic service is a tradition of the city which acknowledges that the very foundation of the city, its growth and prosperity is from the Lord God, the Almighty."The mayor also challenged residents to conserve water noting that water consumption remains high."It is regrettable that water consumption remains very high, with many consumers not adhering to the daily water rationing limits. I implore you good residents to continue to conserve water, water is life every drop counts," said Cllr Mguni.Council allocates high-density households 450 litres daily and low-density areas are expected to use 650 litres daily per household, but council says far more is being consumed.Cllr Mguni however expressed gratitude to the residents and stakeholders for staying united through all the challenges that came with the Covid-19 pandemic."I extend my council's appreciation to our residents and stakeholders because in all these service delivery challenges, we have remained united," he said.