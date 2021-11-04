Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 19-YEAR-OLD from Pumula South in Bulawayo suffocated while his cousin was hospitalised after they went into a fuel tank  to clean it in Kelvin North industrial site on Saturday.

Onesisa Ncube died on the spot while Mr Alpha Mathe (21) was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was treated and discharged.  Mr Mathe lost consciousness only to recover at the hospital.

Their uncle, Mr Feleki Mathema, a mechanic by profession, told Chronicle that he secured a part time job for the two to clean trucks.

Mr Mathema said as a family of Seventh Day Adventists, they were not working during the day on Saturday and the boys moved on site after 6PM.

He said he had told them not to go inside the fuel tank while cleaning the petrol tankers, but they both did not heed his advice.

Mr Mathema said he received a call at about 8PM to rush to the industrial site as there was an emergency.

"I sped to the scene and upon arriving I found fire brigade vehicles on site. Already my gut was telling me something was wrong. They told me that one of the boys had been rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital. I guess it was a way to get me settled before they then informed me that the other one who is 19 years of age had suffocated inside a fuel tank," he said.

Mr Mathema said before they went to work, he had emphasised to them not to enter the tank.

He said the petrol tanker driver had initially called him asking if he was going to come and pick the boys up.

"I told him that the contract we had is that when the boys were on the job, the driver is the one who should bring them home. So, he said he asked the boys to come the following day to finish up the job. But they insisted that they wanted just 30 minutes to do the job. Within 45 minutes of receiving the call, my boy was gone," he said.

Mr Mathema said when Mr Mathe regained consciousness at the hospital he kept asking for Onesisa.

He said yesterday morning they quizzed him on what had really transpired.

"He told us that he was the first one to enter the petrol tanker. But he felt he was suffocating and exited. But Onesisa then laughed at him as weak, and he entered the tank as well and within a few minutes he was suffocating," he said.

"Unfortunately, the older one was still to recover from the petrol that he had inhaled, he called for help but the person who came refused to go inside the tank. He (Mr Mathe) entered the tank but he was already too weak to lift the boy out. He then requested to be pulled out of the tank. And that is how he survived. He was rushed to the hospital unconscious and had to be put on oxygen on his way."

Mr Mathema, who seemed to blame himself for the tragic loss of his nephew, kept on reiterating that he had emphasised to them never to go into the tank.

He said he even asked them to do the work yesterday but they insisted on going on Saturday.

"For instance, the person who used to go with Onesisa to clean the trucks on the day, declined to go saying they should postpone it to the following day but he insisted on going on the same day," he said.

Acting Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Linos Phiri said his team attended the scene after receiving calls at about 8:30PM.

He said when his team arrived Onesisa had already died.

"His body was retrived by one of the firefighters who entered the tank with a full breathing apparatus and removed the body assisted by other crew members. The body was then handed to the police. His friend who was assisting him had already been taken to the hospital," said Mr Phiri.

He said cleaning of petrol tankers should be done by experienced individuals to avert similar disasters.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

14 mins ago | 68 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

20 mins ago | 257 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

24 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5076 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days