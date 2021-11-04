News / National
3 die in road accident
2 hrs ago | Views
THREE people died while two others were injured when a Fun Cargo vehicle, they were travelling in veered off the road.
Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on November 6 at the 287km peg along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road.
"The ZRP reports the death of three people and injury of two others, following an accident which occurred at the 287km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 6 November. A Toyota Fun Cargo with five occupants veered off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
"Two people died on the spot and the other died upon admission at Hwange Colliery Hospital," said the police.
Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on November 6 at the 287km peg along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road.
"Two people died on the spot and the other died upon admission at Hwange Colliery Hospital," said the police.
Source - The Chronicle