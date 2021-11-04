Latest News Editor's Choice


3 die in road accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THREE people died while two others were injured when a Fun Cargo vehicle, they were travelling in veered off the road.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on November 6 at the 287km peg along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road.

"The ZRP reports the death of three people and injury of two others, following an accident which occurred at the 287km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 6 November. A Toyota Fun Cargo with five occupants veered off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

"Two people died on the spot and the other died upon admission at Hwange Colliery Hospital," said the police.


Source - The Chronicle

