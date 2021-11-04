Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said developing countries including Zimbabwe rejected proposals by developed nations to abolish the use of coal fired power plants in a bid to combat climate change.

The President last week joined other Heads of State who attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) which was held in Glasgow, Scotland to deliberate on how the world can mitigate against climate change.

Developed nations contribute most of the global emissions.

The President said during the conference, the countries lobbied that developing nations should stop using coal to generate electricity and adopt environmentally friendly sources such as solar, wind and hydro.

Zimbabwe generates most of its electricity from Hwange Power Station which uses coal, although additional power is produced from the hydro power plant in Kariba Dam.

Zimbabwe has also started making inroads in solar electricity generation, although this is still on a limited scale and is mainly done by private players.

Briefing Zanu-PF supporters at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane, Matabeleland North on Friday before he presided over the Lupane State University 12th graduation, President Mnangagwa said most developing countries are still using coal fired power plants.

"The developed countries used coal to develop their countries but they now want us not to use coal to develop Zimbabwe or African countries. So, Africa, Latin America and Asia, we united and rejected their proposition.

We must be allowed to use coal to develop our countries. We told them that after all climate change has been caused by them not by us. We will use our resources to develop our country. That is why I always say a country is developed by its people," said President Mnangagwa.

He said after developing countries rejected the proposal, developed countries including Britain, the United States among others then pledged financial assistance for developing countries to migrate to green energy sources.

As a result, the President said developed countries are expected to provide developing countries billions of dollars so that they shift to environmentally friendly sources of energy.

President Mnangagwa said climate change poses a serious threat to socio-economic development and Zimbabwe has not been spared from its effects.

"This conference was about climate change. Now you all know that this atmosphere has changed, we are now experiencing more frequent droughts. We no longer receive rains as we used to.

We are experiencing devastating cyclones and we had Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and Chipinge where we lost over 600 people and we are still missing another 600 citizens in Chimanimani and we think they also died. Why? Because of climate change," said

Ndlovu said it was prudent for President Mnangagwa to participate in the global conference as it allowed the country to outline the steps it was taking to address climate change.

He said world leaders committed to forests conservation and restoration, sustainable supply and trade policies linked to development.

"This pledge is aligned with the programmes the Government of Zimbabwe is currently implementing and participating in today's declaration, which is a renewed collective ambition towards halting and reversing forests loss and land degradation by 2030, is a firm commitment that Zimbabwe will always put the people, environment and climate first in its development agenda," he said.

The President said in line with forestry conservation and restoration, Government is implementing a comprehensive strategy to combat veld fires, acquiring fire-fighting equipment and improving early warning systems at community level among other measures.

"In addition, more funds from the carbon tax and the tobacco levy are being channeled to reforestation and in 2022, we target to plant 40 million trees, an upward revision from 25 million trees planted in 2021. On addressing rural livelihoods, Government in the Second Republic has started a myriad of programmes and projects to uplift the rural economies and the people's livelihoods.

"These include agriculture input support, incentives on rural industrialisation, rural horticulture development, devolution projects, mining inputs support, and rural electrification among others," he said.

Minister Ndlovu said on aligning agriculture policies with the environment and climate, the Government through the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, has reduced tillage and lowered the disruption of carbon storing capacity in soils.

"Government is targeting to be irrigating up to 350 000ha by 2025; this decouples our agriculture from being rain dependent and aligns with the unpredictable climate. On the financing of forests, Zimbabwe introduced a carbon tax to raise resources specifically to invest such funds on programmes that support emissions reduction. We also have the tobacco levy which is exclusively dedicated to tree planting given the deforestation rate in tobacco curing," said Minister Ndlovu.

"Government has introduced a programme called the Tobacco Wood Energy Programme (TWEP) where the four tobacco growing provinces are now planting early maturity exotic trees for use in the curing of tobacco in place of our important indigenous trees."

He said Government was hopeful that participating in COP26 will also unlock financial support which is key in fighting climate change.

"Zimbabwe will continue to steadfastly play her part as a responsible global player in combating climate change. This declaration is well aligned with our goals of halting deforestation and we are grateful to our Head of State for partaking in this declaration," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

14 mins ago | 71 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

20 mins ago | 258 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

2 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1112 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3183 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

24 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5078 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days